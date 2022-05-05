Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s former Hamptons playpen sells for $13.6M

At the height of their fame, Brangelina rented a Hamptons home together in the estate section of Southampton.

But paparazzi weren’t just hiding in the bushes. They were hovering in a helicopter above the pool, hoping to get shots of a nude Angelina Jolie back in 2006.

“They were flying so low, she was terrified they’d crash into the house,” a source said.

Now, the gated estate at 495 Ox Pasture Road has sold for $13.6 million , sources say.

The seller is broker Dolly Lenz and her husband Aaron, who did not return calls as of press time. Designer Tory Burch lives across the street, at 500 Ox Pasture Road, and she’s currently doing quite a bit of landscaping, her neighbors note.

The eight-bedroom, 7½-bath home is 8,500 square feet and sits on 2.23 acres.

Built in 1995, the property includes a pool, a pool house and tennis court. Inside, the home opens to a foyer with sweeping staircases.

The pool

There’s also a formal dining room and library with coffered ceilings and a woodburning fireplace, along with an open chef’s kitchen, a sunroom and a great room with double-height ceilings and a second woodburning fireplace.

The bedroom wing features a large main bedroom with a private terrace and skylit ensuite bath.

Downstairs, there’s a finished rec room and a yoga studio.

The listing brokers, who did not return calls, are Ed Petrie and Charles Forsman, both of Compass.