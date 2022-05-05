ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Man dead after Wednesday afternoon shooting in Flint, police say

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT, MI – The Flint Major Case Unit is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Flint Police Department responded...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy