Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.

CHEMISTRY ・ 17 DAYS AGO