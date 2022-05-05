ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The fungal effector Rip 1 suppresses maize host defense responses

By Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics, Crop Plant Research
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant colonization by biotrophic pathogens requires sophisticated strategies for tissue invasion, defense suppression and metabolic manipulation to loot nutrients necessary for their growth and reproduction. The biotrophic fungus Ustilago maydis secretes a multifaceted effectome during maize plant colonization to achieve the abovementioned tasks. Effectors are microbial secreted manipulative molecules that act...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Clasper appendages discovered in mid-Cambrian trilobite show horseshoe crab-like mating behavior

Fossils can tell scientists a lot about an animal such as their morphology, their environment, and where to place them in the tree of life. One thing though that's very difficult to observe in the fossil record is an animal's reproductive behavior. It takes a very uniquely preserved fossil to reveal the secrets behind reproductive strategies in some of the earliest complex animals.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study pins down role of chance in emergence of antibiotic resistance

Researchers from Konstantin Severinov's laboratory have shown what luck has to do with bacterial cells acquiring and retaining small DNA molecules called plasmids in spite of the countering action of the CRISPR-Cas defense. Genes carried on plasmids provide bacteria with resistance to antibiotics—a phenomenon plaguing people around the world. The findings provide insights on how to effectively deal with the spread of antibiotic resistance by harnessing the cellular defense system called CRISPR-Cas. The paper is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Study provides insights into motor organ of model legume Medicago truncatula

Plants have evolved multiple movement behaviors to optimize their development and environmental adaptation. Previous study has found that a defection of pulvinus development would result in abnormal leaf movement. However, no public transcriptome or proteome data on the model legume Medicago truncatula pulvinus has been reported. In a study published...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Effector#Reproduction#Fungus#Biotrophic#Eti#Ros
Phys.org

Biomolecular insights into protein-insolubility-related disease

Amyloidosis is the collective name for a group of diseases characterized by the deposition of amyloids—insoluble proteins that form due to the misfolding and aggregation of soluble proteins—outside of cells. Such depositions lead to cellular dysfunctions, and take place in patients with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia. In the disease called hereditary (variant) transthyretin amyloidosis (abbreviated ATTRv amyloidosis), variants of the transthyretin (TTR) gene lead to TTR amyloid deposits in several organs, with symptoms including muscle weakness and cardiac failure.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Scientists develop powerful family of 2D materials

A team from the Tulane University School of Science and Engineering has developed a new family of two-dimensional materials that researchers say has promising applications, including in advanced electronics and high-capacity batteries. Led by Michael Naguib, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Engineering Physics, the study has...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Does presenting credibility labels of journalistic sources affect news consumption? New study finds limited effects

Labeling the credibility of information sources does not shift the consumption of news away from low-quality sources or reduce belief in widely circulated inaccurate claims among average internet users, but providing an indicator of sources' quality may improve the news diet quality of the heaviest consumers of misinformation, shows a new study by New York University's Center for Social Media and Politics.
INTERNET
Phys.org

Remote work doesn't negatively affect productivity, study suggests

A research team from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health found that employee and company resiliency may be enhanced through the opportunity for employees to work remotely during natural disasters and other events that cause workplace displacement. The team, which was comprised of Kamrie Sarnosky, Mark Benden, Garett...
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Examining the heart of Webb: The final phase of commissioning

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is now experiencing all seasons—from hot to cold—as it undergoes the thermal stability test. Meanwhile, activities are underway for the final phase of commissioning: digging into the details of the science instruments, the heart of Webb. To complete commissioning, we will measure the detailed performance of the science instruments before we start routine science operations in the summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists synthesize new, ultra-hard material

Russian scientists have synthesized a new ultra-hard material consisting of scandium containing carbon. It consists of polymerized fullerene molecules with scandium and carbon atoms inside. The work paves the way for future studies of fullerene-based ultra-hard materials, making them a potential candidate for photovoltaic and optical devices, elements of nanoelectronics and optoelectronics, and biomedical engineering as high-performance contrast agents. The study was published in Carbon.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

The role of surface tension in biological symmetry

EPFL researchers have discovered that symmetry in the human body is influenced by surface tension, the same mechanical phenomenon that allows lightweight insects to walk on water. A paper discussing this surprising finding, which is akin to a form of natural self-correction, has been published in the journal Nature. In...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover molecular mechanisms of signal recognition in the neuropeptide system

The human body consists of trillions of cells that constantly communicate with one another. A central role in this communication process is played by receptor proteins on the cell surface. Since they often serve as drug targets, they have been the subject of intensive research. Often there are whole families of receptors. The signal messengers as well as the receptors are very similar, so it is not clear how the signals are distinguished from one another at the molecular level. Now, in a joint research project, scientists from Collaborative Research Centre 1423 at Leipzig University, the Hangzhou Institute for Advanced Study and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai have succeeded in determining high-resolution structures for three related signaling complexes that occur naturally in the body for the neuropeptide Y (NPY) receptor family, thus shedding light on the small but essential differences. The researchers have now published their new findings in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
Phys.org

Soil analysis finds significant contamination from heavy metals in UK churchyards

Dangerous elements like lead are present in concentrated levels in graveyard soils around UK churches, new analysis has found, presenting a potentially major problem for surrounding communities and potential redevelopment of sites like this. Led by Keele's Dr. Jamie Pringle, the research team used portable X-ray fluorescence techniques to analyze...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

LOEN: Lensless opto-electronic neural network empowered machine vision

In recent years, advancements in the immense processing ability and parallelism of modern graphics processing units (GPUs) has generated the rapid development of deep learning based on convolutional neural networks (CNN), leading to effective solutions for a variety of issues in artificial intelligence applications. However, the massive amounts of data involved in vision processing limit the application of CNNs to those portable, power-efficient, computation-efficient hardware to process data on site.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

World's ocean is losing its memory under global warming

Using future projections from the latest generation of Earth System Models, a recent study published in Science Advances found that most of the world's ocean is steadily losing its year-to-year memory under global warming. Compared with the fast weather fluctuations of the atmosphere, the slowly varying ocean exhibits strong persistence,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy