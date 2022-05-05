ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers adapt social network analysis to model virus evolution

By University of Western Ontario
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Western University may have discovered a new meaning to the social media phrase, "going viral." New research from Western University suggests some viruses evolve more like a dynamic social network—rather than a rigid tree, as was previously believed—recombining with one another to create a web of intersecting subtypes. This...

Interesting Engineering

A new clue reveals how the dog coronavirus sneaks into the human immune system

A team of Cornell and Temple University researchers has discovered a change in canine coronavirus that may give insight into how it spreads from animals to humans. The study goes back to 2017 and 2018 when a new canine coronavirus was first detected in two Malaysian human patients. Another team of scientists isolated and sequenced the new canine coronavirus, releasing their findings in 2021, three years later.
PETS
Phys.org

Study pins down role of chance in emergence of antibiotic resistance

Researchers from Konstantin Severinov's laboratory have shown what luck has to do with bacterial cells acquiring and retaining small DNA molecules called plasmids in spite of the countering action of the CRISPR-Cas defense. Genes carried on plasmids provide bacteria with resistance to antibiotics—a phenomenon plaguing people around the world. The findings provide insights on how to effectively deal with the spread of antibiotic resistance by harnessing the cellular defense system called CRISPR-Cas. The paper is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Study provides insights into motor organ of model legume Medicago truncatula

Plants have evolved multiple movement behaviors to optimize their development and environmental adaptation. Previous study has found that a defection of pulvinus development would result in abnormal leaf movement. However, no public transcriptome or proteome data on the model legume Medicago truncatula pulvinus has been reported. In a study published...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers discover molecular mechanisms of signal recognition in the neuropeptide system

The human body consists of trillions of cells that constantly communicate with one another. A central role in this communication process is played by receptor proteins on the cell surface. Since they often serve as drug targets, they have been the subject of intensive research. Often there are whole families of receptors. The signal messengers as well as the receptors are very similar, so it is not clear how the signals are distinguished from one another at the molecular level. Now, in a joint research project, scientists from Collaborative Research Centre 1423 at Leipzig University, the Hangzhou Institute for Advanced Study and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai have succeeded in determining high-resolution structures for three related signaling complexes that occur naturally in the body for the neuropeptide Y (NPY) receptor family, thus shedding light on the small but essential differences. The researchers have now published their new findings in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
Phys.org

Biomolecular insights into protein-insolubility-related disease

Amyloidosis is the collective name for a group of diseases characterized by the deposition of amyloids—insoluble proteins that form due to the misfolding and aggregation of soluble proteins—outside of cells. Such depositions lead to cellular dysfunctions, and take place in patients with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia. In the disease called hereditary (variant) transthyretin amyloidosis (abbreviated ATTRv amyloidosis), variants of the transthyretin (TTR) gene lead to TTR amyloid deposits in several organs, with symptoms including muscle weakness and cardiac failure.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
