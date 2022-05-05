ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Street shut down between Ohio and Columbia Street. Traveling into downtown Joliet today could be a chore. Two problems. First a crash involving a semi...

Stoptheinsanity
3d ago

So, you couldn’t figure it out before you hit the viaduct🤦🏻‍♀️and you drive a truck 🤔

