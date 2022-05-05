ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

News Radio 710 KEEL

Huge Gator Slows Morning Commute on I-49 Near Natchitoches

In most states, this would be something out of a fevered nightmare. But, here in The Bayou State, it's just another obstacle for morning commuters. Friday (5/6/22) morning DeSoto Parish Sheriff's office received a call concerning the giant reptile blocking up I-49 Southbound near Natchitoches. The DeSoto Parish Sheriffs posted the following on social media, along with pictures of the monster reptile:
NATCHITOCHES, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Loudoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Edwards Ferry. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, The parking lot at Edwards Ferry is completely covered by water. The parking lot at Seneca is partially flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:46 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.4 feet, or 3.4 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:46 PM EDT Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Edwards Ferry 15.0 18.4 Sun 8 pm 18.4 17.9 16.8 MSG unknown
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Dawson and central Richland Counties through 415 PM MDT At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Bloomfield, or 29 miles north of Glendive, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lambert and Enid. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:01 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.7 feet, or 4.6 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 PM EDT Sunday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 06/15/1951. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.7 Sun 9 pm 19.0 17.2 15.5 MSG unknown
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...The Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding is occuring in Manley Hot Springs with many roads and structures still impacted by high water levels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM AKDT, the ice jam which was located 12 miles downriver from Manley Hot Springs released late Sunday morning, and water levels are currently falling. Water is still inundating much of the community but will gradually recede over the next 24 hours. Some low-lying areas will likely have standing water remaining well into the upcoming week.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Morton; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077 078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Stutsman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Jamestown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jamestown around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ypsilanti. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/24/1937. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 10.1 Sun 8 pm 10.5 10.4 10.0 10.5 2am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano, western Las Animas, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...233 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232 233...234...235...236 and 237, which includes the all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern Plains A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...233 and 237...which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 AND 230 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226 227...228...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 85 mph through Monday morning, southwest 30 to 40 with gusts to 60 mph into Monday evening. Southwest 20 to 30 with gusts to 45 mph on Tuesday. * Timing...through 9 PM Monday. The strongest winds will occur overnight tonight with poor humidity recoveries. * Relative Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 95 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sawatch Mountains and La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano, western Las Animas, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...233 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232 233...234...235...236 and 237, which includes the all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern Plains A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...233 and 237...which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...233 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...233 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...233 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...233 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph through Monday evening, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon and evening. * Timing...Strong winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...San Rafael Swell, South Central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds will result in difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions on area lakes, including Lake Powell.
EMERY COUNTY, UT

