Webster County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 02:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Webster FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Iron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN IRON AND SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dickinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to south-southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickinson County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. It may also be more difficult to operate a high-profile vehicle within the strongest wind gusts.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 50 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Murray, Lincoln, Lyon and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren Gusty South Winds And Very Warm This Afternoon Windy conditions are expected across all of eastern Iowa and portions of northwest Illinois through this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts around 40 to 45 MPH can be expected. Winds of this magnitude could break small branches, blow around unsecured objects, and make for difficult driving for high profile vehicles on east west roadways. Expect these winds to diminish by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon, especially in southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. Increasing humidity will also lead to peak heat indices in the low to mid 90s in these areas. Use caution if planning to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY The snow is tapering off across the area with little to no additional accumulation.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 in the foothills and as low as 24 in the valleys expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible in the foothills and as low as 26 in the valleys. * WHERE...The Freeze Warning includes much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warning is primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. The Freeze Watch covers much of the same area, as well as Butte Falls, Trail, Selma, and Wolf Creek. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extensive cloud cover and rainfall is expected to prevent freezing conditions in areas not covered by the Freeze Warning tonight into Tuesday morning. Cloud cover and some air mass modification is expected to limit freezing conditions Wednesday morning, as well, but stay tuned for updates, because there is a greater spread in possible forecast minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet Red flag warning for today across the Palmer Divide, South Park, Denver metro area, and southern foothills for strong winds and low humidity .A fire weather watch is in effect on Tuesday afternoon for much of the same areas in north central Colorado. A repeat of fire weather conditions is expected Tuesday in terms of winds and RH during the afternoon hours, but there continues to be some uncertainty in those conditions given a Denver Cyclone will be in place during the afternoon which could lead to weak winds and higher RH especialy along and west of I-25 across metro Denver. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216 and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 pm Monday, with the most significant conditions today. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Southerly Winds Through Afternoon Strong and gusty southerly winds will occur through this afternoon across portions of southern and central Iowa. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected with a isolated gust over 50 mph possible. These winds may break some small branches and blow around lightweight objects. High profile vehicles may also have difficulty driving, especially on east-west roadways. The winds will diminish somewhat by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, very warm and humid conditions are expected this afternoon with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Corresponding heat indices will reach the lower 90s in many locations. Please be sure to follow the usual heat safety recommendations for this early season heat.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 29. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 47.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 51.2 feet Friday, May 20. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday, May 27. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South to southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 50 mph. A few gusts up to 60 mph will be possible between 4 pm and 8 pm tonight, especially in the town of Marquette, L`Anse, and along the higher terrain of the Michigamme Highlands. * WHERE...Baraga and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County; Terrell HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures around 95 in the Chisos Mountains, up to 105 for central Brewster and Terrell counties, and up to 112 along the Rio Grande. * WHERE...Central Brewster, Lower Brewster and Terrell Counties, and Chisos Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. The elderly, very young, sick and persons with heart conditions are most at risk in extreme heat.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND IRON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, HURLEY, AND PHILLIPS. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, Upper Tularosa Valley, Guadalupe County, Union County and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

