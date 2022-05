The May 7 Election returns for Hopkins County are in, although only one election is final – the Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Election. The Winnsboro ISD Trustees Election won’t be final until returns from all 3 counties the district serves are in and the Constitutional Amendments Election won’t be final until the results from all 254 counties across the state have been reported to Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO