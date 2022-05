Guests will be able to enjoy tours, tastings and a new Whisky Snack Bar in Lovingston. After more than two years of being closed due to the pandemic, Virginia Distillery Company is thrilled to announce that its Visitors Center will reopen to guests on Thursday, May 12. Once open, the Visitors Center will welcome guests Thursdays-Sundays from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO