A peach truck business known for delivering fresh fruit across the country will be making a series of stops across Alabama this summer. It’s the 10th year that The Peach Truck has been offering 25-pound boxes of peaches from co-founder Stephen Rose’s hometown farm in Fort Valley, Ga. He and his wife currently live in Nashville, but have been doing The Peach Truck Tour since 2012.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO