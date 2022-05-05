ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police searching for 2 missing kids from Missouri

By David Gay
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIgSf_0fTxDUN900

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are asking the public’s help finding two children who have been spotted in Amarillo. Amarillo Police are saying the two children are kidnapped and endangered.

According to a news release from the department, police are searching for 2-month-old Arabella Heins and 2-year-old Greyson Heins. Officials said that the children were taken by their biological mother, identified as 26-year-old Kayla Heins, a white female, and an individual identified by different names, including Rashad Karim Abdul, Karim Rashad Abdul and Abdul Rashad Karim, a 33-year-old man.

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child, receives deferred adjudication

Officials said there is an active protective order against Rashad for Kayla, with Rashad having a prior history of child abuse against one of the children. The two children have been reported missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as Missouri State Police. Kayla Heins has a warrant for two counts of kidnaping out of Missouri.

McAllen man indicted for importing “powerful psychedelic”

Both Kayla Heins and the person who has been identified as Rashad Karim Abdul were last seen at the Walmart location at I-40 and Grand in Amarillo on April 26. Officials believe they could still be in town. Officers ask that if someone has seen the children, or know their whereabouts, they should call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police investigate death, body found in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outside a car dealership in Brownsville. On Saturday, at approximately 7:41 p.m. the Brownsville Police Department received reports of a body outside the Toyota Dealership, located at 6750 North Expressway. Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene, according to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for suspect in vape shop robbery

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect caught on camera. On Sunday, Pharr PD released a video of a man seen stealing from the Black Sheep Smoke and Vape Shop on 1513 South Cage Boulevard. The man was seen on surveillance footage committing […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Missouri State
City
Mcallen, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Kids#Kamr#Amarillo Police#Missouri State Police#I 40 And Grand
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
ValleyCentral

Missing Angolan child’s body found in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Local Election Results

Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 - Proposition A. Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 - Proposition B. Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 - Director Place 1. Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 - Director Place 2.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Safe with $500K is stolen, several wanted

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of a theft involving a safe with $500,000. On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to an area north of Expressway 83 at the 800 block of Victoria Road in Donna, according to a post by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy