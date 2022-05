COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The pandemic has had a wide-ranging effect on every aspect of our lives, and education is near the top of the list. An in-depth analysis of 2021 state test results completed by The Ohio State University’s Vladimir Kogan and Stéphane Lavertu found that Ohio students lost anywhere from a half to a whole year’s worth of learning in math and between one-third and one-half of a year’s worth of learning in English language arts compared to prior years. Disadvantaged student groups on average lost more learning than their peers. These losses have both serious short-term consequences, such as students struggling to meet grade-level standards, and longer-term ill effects, such as being less prepared for college and the workforce.

