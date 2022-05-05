Boulder County Farmers Markets deliver way more than fresh locally sourced food
By Kalene McCort
Colorado Daily
3 days ago
Living along the Front Range provides consumers plenty of opportunities to shop local. Farmers markets provide an abundance of produce from area growers, in addition to delicious concoctions and handmade wares by artists. Boulder County Farmers Market’s Wednesday night market returned this week, and it’s proving to be the...
PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cases of COVID-19 are going up across Colorado, and the situation is comparable to the spike the state saw around this time last year. But in some places, there's an even higher spike in wastewater samples. "Yeah, we're like the canary in the coal mine, so...
We've all been worrying about the wind, but there will be another weather phenomenon to focus on soon: hail. According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Colorado's hail season runs from mid-April to mid-September — and storms are likely to ramp up in June. Colorado...
As summer approaches, competition will be steep to access Colorado's public lands.Why it matters: Public land managers are attempting to curb human impacts on the environment, particularly in places most easily accessed from Denver.What's happening: At least four of the state's most popular outdoor destinations are tightening restrictions this summer. This means visitors can no longer enter parts of Colorado's wilderness on a whim. Rocky Mountain National Park's timed-entry reservation permits took effect Monday and run from May 27 through June 30. The park is also upping entry and camping fees and requiring reservations on its Hiker Shuttle for the first time. For a second year, Mount Evans Recreation Area is requiring timed-entry reservations, which went on sale Tuesday. Reservations will also be necessary at Brainard Lake Recreation Area near Nederland, which go on sale May 26. And Eldorado Canyon State Park, south of Boulder, was approved Wednesday for a pilot program that will require vehicle reservations on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays — though an exact start date is not expected until later this summer.
Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The State Veterinarian has issued a quarantine order for poultry in parts of Weld County after a deadly bird disease was detected at a facility there. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the State Veterinarian's Office received a report of an unusually high number of chickens dying at a commercial egg laying operation in Weld County on April 28.
ALLENSPARK, Colo — Welcome to Allenspark, Colorado. Population: around 500, depending on the time of year. One of the best things about this place is there’s hardly any cell phone service. Still, scam calls show up on cell phones around the state as coming from this small mountain town in Boulder County.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A health and safety advisory has been issued to warn the public of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on medical marijuana flower produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC. The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) found medical […]
We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
An idea known as the "Ask for Angela" campaign that first began in the United Kingdom has now spread to the United States. In America, however, this is instead known as the Angel Shot initiative. Other than a different name, they are essentially the same concept. Lots of bars and...
A charming and historic Fort Collins bungalow is currently for sale, giving someone the chance to experience Old Town living at its finest. Check Out this Charming Fort Collins Home for Sale. This adorable bungalow currently listed for sale is located at 227 South Sherwood Street. See Inside a 1920...
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– An injured mountain lion spent some time hanging out on a porch of a home in Loveland on Thursday morning. Lindsey Brown took some pictures of the juvenile cat after she spotted it.
(credit: Lindsey Brown)
She said it seemed to be limping and may have been hurt so she called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The mountain lion sprinted away after she thought it had gone and opened the door to get a closer look.
Wildlife officers did not respond to that incident.
(credit: Lindsey Brown)
Another call came in later Thursday morning about a sighting of a mountain lion that was...
According to meteorologists with OnTheSnow.com, the Aspen Snowmass area recorded above-average snowfall this season, amid otherwise abnormally dry conditions across most of the state. Between October 1 and May 1 this season, a reported 350 inches of snow fell in the Aspen Snowmass area, compared to an average of 295...
It's standing, it has walls, a ceiling, running water, and a roof that's fairly new - and over 1800 square feet of living space. And it's only $50K. Now for the bad news, it's in the middle of nowhere, in Flagler, Colo., "the self-proclaimed birdseed capital of the world". Are...
Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
It's official, the parking reservation program and shuttle system that was implemented in Summit County for those headed to hike the popular Quandary Peak trail is set to stick around – with some additional costs and other changes. Starting June 1, parking at the trailhead for a full day...
The Boulder County osprey nest camera has been very entertaining for bird-lovers tuning in to the live feed lately. The female osprey recently laid eggs, which she is now guarding until they're born. Boulder County officials have documented the timeline and will continue to do so until the babies hatch. The first egg was laid on April 14 at 6:26 p.m. The second egg arrived on April 18 at 1:53 p.m. The third egg followed five days after that, on April 23 at 8:46 a.m.
I always say the smaller and more underwhelming the place looks, the better the food. Now, this isn't always the case but for the most part, everywhere I've gone that has some of the best food, is usually just a modest, casual and many times dingy looking spot in a super old building or tucked away in some alley.
Loveland is popping, in many different ways. Just like pretty much everywhere in Northern Colorado, the real estate market is absolutely insane, but with interest rates rising, it's becoming even harder and harder for buyers to fit something in their budget. But, here's one in Loveland that - while it...
