Mike Trout shows love to opposing fans who ditched school to pay respects

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for May 7:. The runaway favorite on this list when it comes to advanced metrics, Zachary was a two-time World Series champion, first with the Senators and later as a Yankee. The Fall Classic MVP wasn't handed out during Zachary's time, but he was a prime candidate for it during that first triumph with the Senators in 1924; the southpaw shined on a rotation with Walter Johnson, winning a pair of games over the New York Giants with a 2.04 ERA and throwing a complete game in the pivotal Game 6. Zachary's most known feat may be less flattering, though. He is famous for throwing the pitch that Babe Ruth hammered out for his never-before-accomplished 60th home run of the 1927 season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO