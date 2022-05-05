Cool Weekend Ahead With a Chance of Rain Showers

A splendid Thursday is the best of the next several days. A strong storm center over the Central Plains, responsible for spreading severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Plains and southeast U.S. to end the week, is churning slowly east toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. New England is expected to...
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.
A storm rolling in from the central United States will slow down long enough to make rain a two-day event and put a damper on Mother's Day weekend for portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even after the weekend is over and the storm...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
A warming trend was expected through Friday with patchy night and morning low clouds and fog at the coast and portions of the western valleys, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday were forecast to reach 69 to 74 near the coast, 76 to 81 inland, 82...
The risk for storms will taper off as a cold front moves through overnight. Watch the video above for the latest update. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with a chance for showers through early morning.
Heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic region and prolonged fire weather in the Southwest US is likely this weekend into the early days of the coming week. Torrential rain is highly likely to cause flooding in affected areas, while fire weather is likely to trigger wildfires in areas affected by dry conditions.
The same storm set on bringing days of rain to portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region during Mother's Day weekend eventually could transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. The system in question is still days...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly yet sunny start to our Mother's Day! High pressure builds in with highs in the low 60s so still slightly below normal.There's still a flood advisory for Ohio River until late Monday night where the river crest is at 21.6 feet as of early Sunday morning, closing the 10th Street Bypass as a precaution. The river will recede today.Expect another cooler than average night and morning at the bus stop tomorrow. You'll still need the jacket as lows will be in the low to mid-40s, but sunshine will warm things up during the afternoon.We stay nice and dry through much of the week with sunny skies and a warmup! Temperatures are back near 70 Monday, mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then we get to the 80s for the end of the week.The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms will be late Saturday.
Comments / 0