Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in car accident on Harry Hines

By hiphopobama
 3 days ago
According to NFL.com, The Dallas Cowboys owner was involved in a car accident and sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, Joens was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital “out of an abundance of caution”. However, the story was trending #1 on Twitter not out of concern for Jones’ health, but for where this accident occurred.

Upon seeing the name, we asked ourselves, “What the hell is Harry Hines?” Well, Dallas Twitter had no problem whatsoever letting everybody know exactly what Harry Hines is all about.

An article in the Dallas Observer details the history of sex work and sex trafficking that has taken place on Harry Hines Boulevard in downtown Dallas. Business owners like Debbie Kim have long complained about the prevalence of prostitution so much that last summer Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1540 which made buying sex a felony.

‘[Expanding the ordinance] did nothing,” Kim told the Observer. “But changing it to a felony charge did. The streets are empty now.”

“I completely disagree with it being a felony, but the girls are gone, so it worked,” Kim said.

This story has also led many to draw comparisons to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft who was arrested in a sting operation at a massage parlor in Florida not far from Donald Trump’s home.

There is no evidence whatsoever that suggests or intimates that Jerry Jones was involved in buying sex but we’d be lying to you if we said the idea didn’t seem plausible to our ears.

