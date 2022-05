Lindsay Perryman’s zine ‘The Colors We Don’t See at The End of The Rainbow’ highlights the Black and brown studs of the LGBTQ+ community. To Lindsay Perryman, queer community means “being able to show the truest version of yourself.” It’s a sentiment that guides The Colors We Don't See at The End of The Rainbow, a new zine of photography from the Brooklyn-born photographer and filmmaker. The LGBTQ+ community at large hasn’t always lived up to this definition—there’s a persistent contingent of cis members hellbent on demonising the existence of trans people, we are mere months away from a now-annual kink-at-Pride discourse, and virtually every progressive social movement in history has been mired in racism of some kind.

