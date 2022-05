COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) named Barnwell School District 29 (Williston) Superintendent, Dr. Marcella Shaw, the 2023 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year Friday. SCASA also named Saluda County Schools Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Abbey Duggins, the 2023 South Carolina District Level Administrator of the Year.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO