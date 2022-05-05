ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights sending Melendez, Ledet to state meet

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwDyZ_0fTx90Od00
Efram Melendez (left) and Ary Ledet will compete at the TAPPS 5A state track and field meet starting Friday in Waco.

A pair of Knights will be competing at the TAPPS State Track and Field Meet on May 6 and 7 in Waco. Senior Efram Melendez and sophomore Aryana Ledet earned state berths after picking up gold and silver medals at the regional meet Friday.

Melendez successfully defended his regional title and will now have an opportunity to defend his state title. He is the reigning state champion in the pole vault heading into the state meet. Ledet placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Earlier in the week Melendez signed with Clemson University and will vault for the Tigers next season. But before any talk of a college career, he is laser focused on the state meet. At regionals Melendez did not have the meet he envisioned but he is happy to move on to state to defend his title.

“I really just wanted to get the job done,” Melendez said. “I was a little disappointed knowing the rules that were applied to this meet, but I managed to advance. I believe my performance was pretty decent. I did everything I was supposed to do which satisfies me. I obviously would have liked to jump higher, but I can’t complain about winning the meet. State is coming up and I know I have a team behind my back to help me secure gold.”

Melendez cleared 13 feet to open the regional meet and won the title by clearing 13-foot-6. Instead of progressing through heights, Melendez was only allowed one more height and he chose to attempt 15-foot-4.

“He had a couple of good looks, but failed to clear that bar,” St. Augustine head coach Robert Cerna said. “We are hoping for good weather, so that he may be given the opportunity to fully progress through heights and his poles. He understands that this will be his last high school meet, so he’s going to try his best to go big and finish as a two-time state champion. This meet will be bittersweet, as it has been a blessing to play a role in Efram’s high school athletic journey.”

Ledet earned a trip to the state meet after falling short last year. She is now ready for the next level after a great showing at the regional meet.

“Last year as a freshman, I made some mistakes at regionals,” Ledet said. “I used the experience gained from that meet to help me this year. My coach has been working with me during the week. I feel very blessed that LISD has allowed us to use Shirley Stadium to get some hurdle work in. They have an awesome facility. I think I could have run a faster time at regionals. I just need to tweak a couple of things. It’s a great honor and privilege to run at state. I would thank my family, my coaches, and my peers for all their support. I hope, and plan, to run my best race at state.”

Ledet has been working hard to correct a miscue at the regional meet, where she hit the sixth hurdle and lost her momentum. She was able to hold her composure and finish in second to earn a state berth.

“Ary has been working on improving a few minor things that will lead to faster times,” Cerna said. “At regionals, she came out of the blocks good, was attacking, and was running her race. Unfortunately, she had one bad sixth hurdle where she landed off-balance and lost her forward momentum. She played it smart after that miscue and will now be able to run another day. Although this will be Ary’s biggest race to date, she will be ready to run a confident and fast race.”

