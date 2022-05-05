ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man opens emergency exit, walks out onto wing of moving plane at O’Hare Airport

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2sc5_0fTx8pqs00

A man is in custody after allegedly opening the emergency exit and walking out onto the wing of a United plane while it was moving Thursday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

WGN9 says it happened around 4:30 a.m. as the United Airlines plane was heading to the airport gate.

Police told Fox32 that the unidentified man pulled the emergency door open, walked out, and slid down onto the airfield.

The man has been taken into custody and the charges he may face have not yet been released. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pilot’s lit cockpit cigarette caused passenger plane to crash into sea, report claims

The 2016 crash of an EgyptAir passenger plane that killed all 66 people on board was caused by a cockpit fire after the pilot’s lit cigarette ignited with oxygen leaking from an emergency mask, a report says.Experts probing the fatal incident, when EgyptAir flight MS804 – an Airbus A320 en route from Paris to Cairo – plunged into the eastern Mediterranean, alleged that either the captain or first officer had been smoking at 37,000ft shortly before the crash.In a 134-page official report, which was sent to the Court of Appeal in Paris last month, investigators said the fire may...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#Emergency Exit#Walking Out#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man identified as one of three fatalities at Bahamas resort as wife is hospitalized during anniversary trip

An Alabama man has been identified as one of three victims who died in a mysterious incident at a Bahamas resort.Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, his son Austin told ABC News. Mr Chiarella also said his mother, Donnis, was injured but survived.“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the grieving son told the TV outlet. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”Mr Chiarella said his parents, both...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, missing after it sinks off coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors

A sightseeing tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, is missing after sinking off the coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors after seven hours. The boat is understood to have sent out a call warning that it was sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido before contact was lost, according to the Japan Coastguard.
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy