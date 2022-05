OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who fell ill made a brave decision to become an organ donor. Four months later, he is still remembered for what he gave. In December, Cathy Landas’ husband Gary had already been in Omaha’s Methodist Hospital for a month. The 60-year-old wasn’t getting better. COVID-19 took away his ability to breathe on his own.

