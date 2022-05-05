Control the run

United’s Manuel Chaires threw out 36 percent of attempted base stealers in District 30-6A play.

United’s AJ Sanchez prides himself on controlling the running game.

“I just try to stop them because I don’t like when they steal bases,” the sophomore said after practice Tuesday afternoon.

Sanchez has been one of the most effective pitchers in District 30-6A this season in keeping opponents’ running games under wraps. While that means he keeps opponents from stealing bases, he often stops them from doing so even before they have tried.

In nine district appearances this season (five starts), Sanchez picked off six runners. He allowed only two stolen bases.

A big reason for that is his athleticism. He’s as quick over to first as anyone in Laredo and he’s also smart about how he throws over. A little bit of gamesmanship might be involved there, but what is definitely going on is runners are not going at will on the righty.

“It’s quick to the point where it’s hard to see it,” he said.

Limiting an opponent’s running game starts with the pitcher. While many often only focus on stolen bases as being the catcher’s fault, in actuality, a stolen base starts with the man on the mound.

If a pitcher is particularly slow to the plate then the catcher is going to have a long day. Both Sanchez and Jesed Garza make it very difficult for opponents to run on them.

With Sanchez it’s all about his athleticism and his pickoff move. For Garza, he has a lot of athleticism as well as he is United’s No. 2 hitter and starting shortstop when he’s not pitching, but it’s also about this timing.

He messes with opponents’ timing a lot whether he switches between a high leg kick to the plate or a slide step. He’ll also mess with timing with no runners on base with a quick pitch here and there to keep hitters off balance.

While he hasn’t picked as many off of first as Sanchez this year — he has three pickoffs himself — he gives catcher Manny Chaires a great chance to catch runners stealing often keeping runners from getting good jumps. With Garza on the mound Longhorn catchers threw out 55.5 percent of attempted base stealers (5 out of 9) in district play.

“Last week we had a couple guys on and A.J. did a great job of holding them, Jesed as well,” United head coach Rudy Saldivar said.

But United’s ability to control the run game really is a team effort. It starts with the pitchers on the mound, but those young men very much work in tandem with Chaires behind the plate.

Chaires will often signal for a throw over to first during an at-bat because he sees a guy getting a little too far off the base or simply getting lackadaisical with his lead. He also has shown the ability to pick a man off himself by throwing behind the runner as he did last week against Alexander.

But when a runner does try to steal he has controlled that aspect of the game too throwing out 36 percent of base runners during district play.

“(I) just want to help the pitchers and help the defense,” he said. “Whatever it takes to get a win. Help the pitchers out (with) everything. Framing, blocking, catching fly balls, everything. Whatever it takes.”

United will play in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs this weekend. It matches up with District 29-6A’s San Antonio O’Connor in that round with the first game being at 7 p.m. in San Antonio on Friday night and the following potential two starting at 2 p.m. at Uni-Trade Stadium on Saturday.

The Longhorns’ control of the running game must be on point for this series. If O’Connor’s Maxpreps stats are accurate, the Panthers have stolen 55 bases on the year as a team. That’s just over two per game.

Senior Anthony Capobianco leads the team with 10 steals while three other players — Giancarlo Maldonado, Ean Guzman and Alex Perez — all have eight. Fourteen players have at least one stolen base. Six have at least three.

While the Panthers can score runs in several ways, they clearly have the ability to run when they get on base. Making sure runners who reach on singles, errors, walks or hit batsman, and don’t turn one base into two could be key for the Longhorns this weekend.

“I think we have a good chance with our defense,” Chaires said. “We have a very good defense I think to stop all the runners. And (we) have a good pitching staff.”

This season the Longhorns have certainly controlled the running game. Sanchez has allowed a good amount of baserunners, but he almost never gives up an extra base on a steal and that has led to him limiting runs.

A big part of that as well has been he has limited walks with only nine walks in 34 2/3 innings in district play. Garza has only walked eight in 37 1/3. That is a walk rate of 5.9 percent or 1.65 free passes per seven innings.

Saldivar wants limiting the run game to start there. Limit extra chances that come on walks first and foremost.

“I think if we throw strikes we don’t have to worry about it,” he said with a laugh. “That’s first right? The key is to throw strikes. You fill it up, you’re going to get swings, you’re going to get the ball in play and you get the chance to make a defensive play.

“The kids have done an excellent job of throwing strikes, so I think the key is to keep throwing strikes and keep them off the bases. And if they do get on base we’ve done a good job of controlling it and keeping the bases very minimal. So the key is going to be to fill it up.”

