ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man opens emergency exit, walks out onto wing of moving plane at O’Hare Airport

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbJW1_0fTx8EdL00

A man is in custody after allegedly opening the emergency exit and walking out onto the wing of a United plane while it was moving Thursday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

WGN9 says it happened around 4:30 a.m. as the United Airlines plane was heading to the airport gate.

Police told Fox32 that the unidentified man pulled the emergency door open, walked out, and slid down onto the airfield.

The man has been taken into custody and the charges he may face have not yet been released. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#Emergency Exit#Walking Out#Cox Media Group
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
TMZ.com

Huge Brawl Breaks Out on KLM Flight, 6 Arrested

Turbulence wasn't the only thing causing an extreme commotion on a flight from Manchester to Amsterdam ... a massive brawl erupted among passengers. A KLM flight from Manchester to Amsterdam Thursday was the site of a wild scene, with a bunch of passengers pummeling each other. One guy is unloading on a fellow passenger with unrelenting punches.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Death toll rises to 22 after powerful explosion damages Havana hotel

HAVANA — A powerful explosion has damaged a hotel in Havana, Cuba, on Friday. Officials in Cuba have reported that at least 22 people have died after an explosion at Hotel Saratoga, according to The Associated Press. The explosion at the hotel was believed to be because of a gas leak, according to President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s Twitter. Search and rescue efforts are underway to search for any people trapped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
101K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy