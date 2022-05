The first Saturday in May is historically reserved for the Running of the Roses: The 148th Kentucky Derby is set for this Saturday with a post time scheduled for 6:57pm. Each year, all eyes will be fixed on “the most exciting two minutes in sports." I’ve been to the Kentucky Derby and it is a bucket list event for any sports fan! There are twenty horses, all three-year-olds, scheduled to run and these thoroughbreds are fast. There is no clear-cut favorite this year and there is rain in the forecast so make sure you tune into The Locker Room on Saturday for our Kentucky Derby preview with Jeffrey Nash from fastlanehandicapper.com for the latest odds.

