Eddie Howe has called a team meeting on the eve of Newcastle’s showdown with Manchester City in an attempt to limit the fall-out from Allan Saint-Maximin’s comments about his team-mates.The move comes after Saint-Maximin sought out his head coach to offer an explanation of remarks carried by French magazine So Foot in which he appeared to suggest his assists statistics would look significantly better with more potent finishers in the team.Asked about the mercurial Frenchman’s comments and the potential impact on squad unity, head coach Howe said: “I think it’s just come across in the wrong way.“You’d probably have to...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO