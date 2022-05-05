ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taraji P. Henson returns to host the 2022 BET Awards for the second year in a row... following last year's ratings success

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Taraji P. Henson is back for more after agreeing to host the BET Awards for the second year in a row.

The 51-year-old Academy Award nominee said she was 'honored' to be asked back for the Sunday, June 26 hosting gig in a statement after the network announced her return on Thursday.

BET invited the actress back to host after last year's ceremony became the highest-rated award show on cable among the coveted 18–49 age group, according to Billboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrZTc_0fTx7ROp00
She back! Taraji P. Henson, 51, was announced Thursday as the host of the 2022 BET Awards. The ceremony will be held Sunday, June 26 at LA's Microsoft Theater; seen in February in Inglewood, Calif.

The BET Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

'I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the "empire" of Black excellence,' said Henson, who previously starred on the popular series Empire.

She singled out BET CEO Scott M. Mills, Executive Vice-President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando and the show's production company, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

'Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night,' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbZGz_0fTx7ROp00
Take two: Taraji helmed the BET Awards for the 2021 show, which was the highest-rated award show on cable for the year and the highest-rating show for the network of the year; seen in 2021 in LA

Orlando praised Taraji as an example of 'Black excellence' in her own statement.

'Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,' she said.

Taraji's return two years in a row is a rarity for the BET Awards, though not unprecedented.

Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer hosted as a team in 2001 and again in 2002, while Monique held down hosting duties from 2003–2004.

Most recently, Anthony Anderson and his Black-ish costar Tracee Ellis Ross hosted together in both 2015 and 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VexS_0fTx7ROp00
In good company: She joins a small list of stars who hosted two years in a row, including Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer (2001–2002), Monique (2003–2004) and Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross (2015–2016); Anderson and Ross pictured in 2019 in NYC

Award show ratings have been down in recent years in general, but the BET Awards have managed to be one of the most popular award shows on cable channels.

The award ceremonies have historically been the most popular TV show among African American viewers, and the ceremony is BET's highest-rated show each year.

Taraji's lengthy film and television career has previously been recognized at the BET Awards, where she won Best Actress six times, including for Brad Pitt–starring The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Hustle & Flow, Hidden Figures and twice for her Fox series Empire.

The first round of voting for the BET Awards will begin on Friday, May 6, and continues through May 13.

The show uses a hybrid group of voters including specially selected fans and entertainment industry professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejoTL_0fTx7ROp00
Repeat winner: Henson has previously won the Best Actress Prize at the BET Awards six times; seen in 2021 in LA

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jada Pinkett Smith Walks the Red Carpet Alone in Her First Appearance Since Will's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith walked the red carpet with a smile this weekend, marking her first public appearance since her husband, Will Smith, was banned from the Oscars. The Bad Moms actress joined friends Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where the Debbie Allen Dance Academy will soon be based. According to Broadway World, the Smiths (who've long been supporters of the performing arts) have a studio named after them inside the center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Anthony Anderson
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Janet Jackson, 55, makes a rare public appearance as she displays her edgy fashion sense in a black coat and chunky boots at Barnstable-Brown charity gala in Kentucky

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Friday as she attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky. The American singer, 55, who in recent years has lived in London, cut a stylish figure in a long black coat at the star-studded event held at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion. She donned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Academy Award#Billboard#The Microsoft Theater#Specials#Music Programming Music#Black Excellence
Deadline

Watch The Video For Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with video: Lady Gaga has released the video for “Hold My Hand,” the power ballad she co-penned and performs for Paramount/Skydance’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which had its world premiere on Wednesday in San Diego. Watch it above. Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got their first taste of the song when the Tom Cruise sequel screened for exhibition last Thursday, and it’s another in Gaga’s and the Top Gun canon that could go all the way to the Oscars. The original Top Gun won a Best Original Song Academy Award for Tom Whitlock...
MUSIC
Deadline

BAFTA TV Awards: Sharon Horgan & James McAvoy-Starring ‘Together’ Beats Jack Thorne’s ‘Help’ To Single Drama

Click here to read the full article. The James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan-starring single BBC drama Together has won the BAFTA TV Awards for Best Single Drama. The show beat off competition from Jack Thorne’s Help for Channel 4, along with Sky Arts’ Death of England: Face to Face and Channel 4’s I Am Victoria. The one-off film from Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions and BBC Film followed a family through the Covid pandemic, taking a first-person camera approach. Collecting the awards, the execs read out a statement from the UK campaign group lobbying for an inquiry into Coronavirus. “The government’s response has gone from strange to careless to negligent...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Bafta TV Awards 2022: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet

The Bafta TV Awards are here, and stars like Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Olivia Colman graced the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.Leading the nominations for the awards was Channel 4 drama, It’s A Sin, followed by Netflix’s Sex Education, BBC One’s Time and Channel 4’s Help.Kate Winslet, Sean Bean and Matthew Macfayden were among the actors nominated for awards.Also among nominees was Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who had just been announced as the newest star of Doctor Who. Gatwa was nominated in the best male performance in a comedy programme category.Sir Billy Connolly received the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

BAFTA TV Awards: BBC’s ‘Motherland’ Wins Best Scripted Comedy; Award Presented By New Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa

Click here to read the full article. BBC comedy Motherland has won its first BAFTA for its final season in the Best Scripted Comedy category as the award was presented by new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa. The London-set sitcom starring Anna Maxwell-Martin and Diane Morgan recently aired its third season and has been a BBC Two staple for more than five years. It beat Channel 4 double Stath Lets Flats and We Are Lady Parts and fellow BBC comedy Alma’s Not Normal. The show is produced by Sharon Horgan’s Merman, with Horgan earlier winning for Best Single Drama Together. Horgan also writes with Graham Linehan. “We are just a bunch of mums on the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BAFTA TV Awards: Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ From Barry Jenkins Wins Best International

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad has been revealed as surprise winner of the prestigious BAFTA TV Award for Best International. Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s powerful novel beat off stiff competition from Call My Agent!, Lupin, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game and Succession in a hugely competitive category that reflects the quality of non-UK TV in the past 12 months. Moonlight creator Jenkins wasn’t on hand to collect the award but the execs said the show had had a “beautiful history,” having been conceived when the Oscar-winning director was in London pitching for If Beal Street Could...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy