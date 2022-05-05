ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared.

The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.

And as she took front and centre of the publication once more, Jane opened up on her incredible career, her mentor Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and realising she was in her 'final act' of life after turning 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeKe5_0fTx7F3L00
Still got it: Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared

The Grace and Frankie star wowed in stunning snaps for her magazine photoshoot, with one image seeing her wow in a white ensemble complete with bold green satin sleeves.

While another sees her slip into a hot pink top, with matching trousers, shoes and a hooded rain mac.

Amid the glitz and glam of her shoot, Jane noted how she found meaning of her life after turning 60, with the star vowing not to live the rest of her life with 'regrets'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GS3Dt_0fTx7F3L00
Fab: as she took front and centre of the publication once more, Jane opened up on her incredible career, her mentor Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and realising she was in her 'final act' of life after turning 60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp0bs_0fTx7F3L00
Icon: Jane looked amazing as she posed in front of her old Glamour cover

She said: 'When I was about to turn 60, I realized that I was approaching my third act - my final act - and that it wasn't a dress rehearsal. One of the things that I knew for sure is that I didn't want to get to the end with a lot of regrets, so how I lived up until the end was what was going to determine whether or not I had regrets.

'And it also then dawned on me that in order to know where I was supposed to go, I had to know where I'd been, and so I thought, Well, now's the time I'm going to research myself…a deep research called a life review.

The icon told how it 'totally changed' the way I thought about herself, remarking she wanted 'to live the last third of my life.'

She added after changing the way she thought, she realised the importance of 'being intentional' as one goes through life.

During her interview, Jane also reflected on her relationship with Katharine, who was her mentor, as she told how the legendary actress wasn't fond of her when they worked together.

She explained: 'My only mentor that was older than me was Katharine Hepburn. I was in my 40s while we were making [1981 drama] On Golden Pond, and she didn't like me. She let me know that. She said she learned to admire me but she didn't really like me. She took me under her wing in a certain way and that was important.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HA7Ne_0fTx7F3L00
Candid: When I was about to turn 60, I realized that I was approaching my third act - my final act - and that it wasn't a dress rehearsal. One of the things that I knew for sure is that I didn't want to get to the end with a lot of regrets'

Meanwhile, amid her cover shoot 63 years after her first cover, Jane reflected on how things had 'changed' from those days, as she told how she 'wasn't famous' at the time.

She told how in those days, the magazine simply put models on the cover and that if someone told her that she'd still be working and feeling good at almost 85-years-old, she 'wouldn't have believed them.'

She added: 'At that time in my life, I doubted I would live past 30. Just thinking about that filled me with hope. I didn't give up. I kept going. I tried to get better. I did.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIas1_0fTx7F3L00
Oh no! During her interview, Jane also reflected on her relationship with Katharine, [L] who was her mentor, as she told how the legendary actress wasn't fond of her when they worked together [pictured together in the film On Golden Pond]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nm5L9_0fTx7F3L00
Tensions: 'She didn't like me. She let me know that. She said she learned to admire me but she didn't really like me' [L-R Henry Fonda, Katharine and Jane in 1981]

Fonda made her professional debut in 1960 on Broadway and on screen, and she went on to become one of the biggest movie stars of the 1960s and 1970s with films like 1968's Barbarella and 1971's Klute.

She is also one of the most decorated actresses in Golden Globes history as she has earned 15 nominations throughout her career and has won seven including in 1962 for Tall Story, 1972 for Klute, 1978 for Julia, and 1979 for Coming Home.

The actress also won the now retired Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite three times in 1973, 1979, and 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFV0v_0fTx7F3L00
Reflection: 'At that time in my life, I doubted I would live past 30. Just thinking about that filled me with hope. I didn't give up. I kept going. I tried to get better. I did'

