'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 5 (UPI) -- College basketball player Armando Bacot has joined the cast of Outer Banks.

The University of North Carolina star, 22, will guest star in Season 3 of the Netflix series.

UNC confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Bacot with the Outer Banks cast.

"Y'all ready for OBX Season 3 featuring Armando?" the caption reads.

Bacot confirmed the news with reposts on Instagram Stories.

Inside Carolina said Bacot will appear in "a few episodes" as the character Mando.

Outer Banks is a teen drama series created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey star.

The series follows a group of friends, known as the Pogues, living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Outer Banks was renewed for a third season in December. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 3.

