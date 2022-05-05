ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Jim Gregory returns to Grambling State University

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Grambling State University announced that its first White quarterback, Jim Gregory, returned to campus. Gregory was portrayed by Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner) in the 1981 film “Grambling’s White Tiger.”

Gregory toured the campus with President Rick Gallot and the athletic department.

AL.com

Alabama offers 4-star Mater Dei QB

As the picture becomes clear for the 2023 quarterback recruiting class, next year’s battles are already taking shape. Alabama offered a few signal-callers in the last few days, most notably from a program that’s produced some recent success. Elijah Brown, from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, earned an...
