Jim Gregory returns to Grambling State University
GRAMBLING, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Grambling State University announced that its first White quarterback, Jim Gregory, returned to campus. Gregory was portrayed by Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner) in the 1981 film “Grambling’s White Tiger.”
Gregory toured the campus with President Rick Gallot and the athletic department.
