Barstow, CA

Three men riding quads in the desert shot Tuesday afternoon and one dies

By San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
 3 days ago

Three men riding quads were shot Tuesday afternoon in the desert near Barstow and one died, according to a report from the Barstow Sheriff Station. Deputies responded...

KTLA

Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Phelan, CA
Phelan, CA
Barstow, CA
Barstow, CA
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man followed into gym and stabbed in showers

Deputies are looking for the man who followed a victim into a gym's shower in La Mirada Wednesday before stabbing him in the back.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the suspect followed the male victim into Crunch Gym near 12800 Valley View Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.The suspect continued to follow the victim into the locker room and into the showers before he stabbed the victim in the back with a six-inch knife. The suspect ran off following the stabbing. Deputies believe that this was a random attack.The male victim survived the stabbing and is in stable condition after he was taken to the hospital.LASD has no description of the suspect since his face was covered. 
LA MIRADA, CA
FOX40

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. […]
DELANO, CA
CBS LA

Semi truck hauling mobile home hits overpass on 5 FWY, continues driving

Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening. Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig. Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene. California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof. With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge. Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Pedestrian on 91 FWY causes big rig to collide with multiple other vehicles

A pedestrian walking along the side of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officials detailed how the pedestrian was waving vehicle debris at passing cars, as he walked towards Bellflower along the westbound lanes of SR-91. Witnesses at the scene explained that the big rig had to swerve around the suspect to avoid hitting him, causing it to collide with at least one vehicle. The pedestrian has been described as a White male wearing a black t-shirt with jeans, a black backpack and carrying a skateboard. He was not hit during the incident. It was not immediately clear if authorities were able to contact the pedestrian.Several minor injuries were reported. Crews on scene were able to straighten out the big rig and open at least one lane for traffic, though with Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen backed up for dozens of miles. At some point during the collision, the big rig's gasoline tank was punctured, causing a large spillage of diesel fuel, which cleanup crews were also able to contain. Just before 6:45 p.m., CalTrans officials announced that all lanes of the westbound 91 were reopened to traffic. 
BELLFLOWER, CA

