Los Angeles County, CA

LA County pushes for awareness of CalFresh program for food insecurity

By The AV Times Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith food insecurity at an all-time high in Los Angeles County according to a government report, the departments of Public Social Services and Public Health has launched the county’s annual CalFresh Awareness Month Campaign, hoping to make residents aware of the state program that provides financial assistance for low-income people or...

