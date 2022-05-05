LA County pushes for awareness of CalFresh program for food insecurity

Los Angeles County reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections Thursday for the first time since February.The 3,003 new infections reported Thursday were one of the largest daily numbers reported by the county since February 14 when the county reported 3,008 new cases.The new cases brought the cumulative caseload to 2,885,175. The county also reported four additional deaths bringing the death toll to 31,986.Meanwhile Thursday there were 244 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, 37 of whom were being treated in the ICU.Over the past month, the average daily number of cases has increased by roughly 200%.The increase in cases is driving a renewed call for people to get vaccinated and boosted.According to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 and its offshoots now represent 96% of all local COVID cases throughout the county. Masks continue to be required on public transit and inside airports and other transportation hubs. Masks are also mandatory inside health care facilities, homeless shelters, and skilled nursing facilities.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO