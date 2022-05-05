Tom Thayer liked Bears' decision to fortify secondary in 2nd round of NFL Draft

(670 The Score) Bears Radio analyst Tom Thayer had no problem with Chicago using both of its second-round picks in the NFL Draft last Friday on defensive players.

The Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at No.

39 overall and then followed that up by taking Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker at No. 48 overall, a move that was at least a bit surprising given Chicago’s need for another receiver and offensive line help.

“If any position needed to be addressed more than anything else, it was the defensive backfield,” Thayer said on the Mully & Haugh Show on Thursday morning. “So now they’ve got guys that can come in and compete.

“I think the Bears need help at safety as much as they do offensive line. To me, I think Eddie Jackson needs to be competed against. I think they needed a safety alongside of him. What you hear of Brisker, it’s all professional, committed. He’s the type of hitter the Bears need to have at this level.”

Listen to Thayer’s full interview below.