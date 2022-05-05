ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies TRO to health plans group over SB 510

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge this week denied a request by the California Association of Health Plans for a temporary restraining order while it challenges the constitutionality of a state bill requiring health plans and insurers to pay for workplace COVID-19 testing performed retroactively to March 4, 2020 and to do so by July...

