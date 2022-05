Just when you thought the Buffalo Bills’ offense couldn’t get more dangerous, the team found another weapon in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the second round of the draft, Buffalo found a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield in James Cook. The Georgia running back is also a big-play threat on the ground. During his career at Georgia, Cook caught 67 passes for 730 yards and six touchdowns (4 in 2021). He also averaged over six yards per carry in all four seasons with the Bulldogs.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO