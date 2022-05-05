ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota weather: Our green-up begins

By Cody Matz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - While the grass has certainly started to green up, much of our perennials, trees and shrubs are still dormant. The garden is still empty, the soil is still quite cool to the touch, and even our tulips haven't appeared in a lot of cases. Well, that...

Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
KARE 11

Minnesota Derby fans cheer on Minnesota horses

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The excitement at Minnesota's largest Kentucky Derby party at Canterbury Park this year, ran far beyond serving up traditional mint juleps and a day's worth of betting. "It's our single-biggest betting day of the year," said Canterbury Park Spokesman Jeff Maday. He went on to explain,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Central Minnesota
KIMT

No results in search for missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Iowa – Searchers in Blue Earth County failed to find a missing woman Wednesday or any indication of where she might be. Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen on April 25 at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. A search of the area began Monday and expanded into the area north of Eagle Lake on Wednesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the MN State Patrol helicopter assisted by searching wetland and slough areas from the air while deputies and members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department conducted an extensive ground search of wooded areas.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Fun 104.3

5 People Rescued From Frigid Water of Minnesota Lake

Spicer, MN (KROC-AM News) - Firefighters in a western Minnesota town sprang into action last night to rescue five people from the cold water of a lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded around 10 o'clock last night after receiving a report of a capsized boat on Green Lake near Spicer. A news release says the boat was about 300 yards from shore.
SPICER, MN
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Kat Kountry 105

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN

