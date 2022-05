MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced Wednesday that they are waiving $431 million in overpayments to over 55,000 claimants statewide. The new waivers are in addition to the almost $3.9 billion in waivers already issued. To date, the UIA has waived over $4.3 billion in overpayment debt for more than 400,000 Michiganders.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO