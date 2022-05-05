Jefferson sentenced to 38 years for manslaughter

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son. Hanna Barker, 26, the Natchitoches woman accused in connection with the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, has accepted a plea bargain on new charges.
Pregnant 20-year-old Emily Ledet was killed in a car crash in Thibodaux over the weekend. Louisiana State Police say impairment is suspected of both drivers, but Ledet's family says a Thibodaux Police chase led to Ledet's death.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
HOUSTON, Tx (BRPROUD) — The daughter of Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty for stabbing a woman at the Texas home of Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy. Iyanna Mayweather, 21, got into an altercation with 26-year-old Lapattra Jacobs and stabbed her several times in the arm back in April 2020. According to court documents obtained by NBC […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
HAMMOND, La. (WLBT) - A teenager from Jackson, Mississippi, has been charged with the abduction and rape of a Louisiana college student. On Thursday, a student at Southeastern Louisiana University told police that she was forced into a stranger’s vehicle at gunpoint around 8 a.m. She said she was...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
NEW ORLEANS — The body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson was found in the river at the port facility in St. Bernard Parish near St. Bernard Highway Thursday. Her father, Allen Berry confirmed her body was found Thursday evening. Sources told WWL-TV that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office picked...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, around 1:58 PM, Monroe Police responded to a complaint inside of the Monroe Police Station. Officers learned that 60-year-old Jeffery David Williams walked into the police station to get his guns back from authorities. According to authorities, Williams threatened to bring a gun to the police […]
