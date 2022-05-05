ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Wildfires burning in the Everglades, carrying smoke and ash to Broward, Palm Beach counties

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJZjz_0fTx3lFJ00
The view from U.S. 27 looking northeast toward Parkland at distant brushfires in the Everglades on Thursday. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Three wildfires caused smoke to drift from western parts of northern Broward County into eastern portions on Thursday, obscuring vision in some areas and affecting people with respiratory issues.

Late Thursday, the Florida Forest Service reported more than 9,000 total acres burning in the Everglades. The agency expected winds to die down into Friday morning, which could impact visibility. While traffic is not expected to be affected, the Florida Highway Patrol is patrolling periodically to ensure safety on the roadways.

Overnight, winds were expected to change direction, which could blow smoke to new areas Friday.

“Smoke activity is expected to blow closer to Sunrise and Sawgrass Expressway area, as well as portions of western and southwest Palm Beach County,” said David Rosenbaum, public information officer and mitigation specialist for the Everglades District of the Florida Forest Service.

“Those residents will likely see and smell smoke [Friday] morning, barring some other major change,” he said.

No homes or business are in danger.

Rain seems unlikely to help douse the fires until the weekend. The forecast called for a 15% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, according to Robert Garcia, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service, but most of it was expected in inland areas away from the wildfires.

“One of the things we are expecting is for the potential of another round of showers and thunderstorms,” Garcia said. “Obviously, if some of them develop and produce meaningful rainfall over the fires it may help lessen them or even out them out.

“However, on the flip side if you don’t get those storms there, and you end up getting lightning nearby, it could cause other issues with dry areas.”

Friday’s forecast has a 15% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday afternoon is more favorable for rain that could dampen the wildfires.

“We’re looking at 40% to 45% for the rain chances,” Garcia said, “so hopefully there a better chance of wetting rain that could help douse it a little bit.”

Each of the fires — the 2 Bravo, 2 Alpha and L39 — were caused by lightning strikes during Wednesday’s evening storms, and each was about 5% contained as of midday Thursday, said Rosenbaum. By Thursday evening, 2 Alpha and L39 were contained up to about 20%, Rosenbaum said.

“Earlier [Thursday] morning some residents of western parts of Broward and Palm Beach county did experience some light smoke and faint odor of smoke as well as some light ash,” Rosenbaum said.

The fires aren’t being actively fought because they’re hard to access due to their remote locations. The Florida Forest Service is monitoring the fires from the ground and air, and working with the Florida Highway Patrol to make sure highways are safe from fire and smoke, Rosenbaum said.

The fire that seemed to cause the biggest problem Thursday morning was 2 Bravo, a 900-acre fire west of the Sawgrass Expressway and northwest of Markham Park in Conservation Area 2B.

Rosenbaum said 800-900 acres is a relatively small fire in its current location in western Broward County.

“There’s so much acreage out there that some of these fires can grow to 10,000 or 20,000 acres,” he said. “It really depends on the wind and how much winds carry the fire into these unburned areas.”

The 2 Alpha fire is burning in the southern portion of western Palm Beach County. That fire grew from 1,056 acres midday Thursday to about 2,000 acres Thursday evening and is causing smoke and ash to be blown into Boca Raton.

There is also an L39 fire that’s burning in Palm Beach County, west of levee 39. That blaze grew from 5,300 acres to about 6,300 acres over several hours on Thursday, according to Rosenbaum.

Dry conditions have made parts of South Florida ripe for fire danger for more than a week. South Florida’s rainy season is generally regarded to begin May 15.

But Rosenbaum said lightning-generated wildfires remain a threat “until the thunderstorm activity generates enough moisture the fires don’t even have a chance to ignite because you get so much rain it’s very hard to get a fire. But it’ll still take a couple of weeks before that can happen.”

Staff writer Austen Erblat contributed to this report.

Chris Perkins can be reached at chperkins@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Miami

Experts Urge South Florida Residents To Have A Plan, Not Be Complacent Ahead Of Hurricane Season

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Five years after Hurricane Irma destroyed her big Pine Key Home, Piper Steffen has started over. The storm was a life-altering event, but Steffen pushed forward. She opened Piper Gallery and Studio in the Hillsboro Inlet Plaza off A1A in Pompano Beach, which had been her lifelong dream. The gallery features works of local artists and classes for aspiring Picassos. It wasn’t exactly the life she planned. Steffen grew up in Fort Lauderdale and lived through many storms as a child. “My dad’s attitude was prepare as best you can and ride it out.” But nothing could prepare her for the devastation...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRE SITUATION WORSENS: Fire West Of Boca Raton Now 11,000 Acres

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:48 p.m. Friday, the L39 fire which is in the Everglades west of Boca Raton is now 11,000 acres. The fire has more than doubled since our report at 7:30 this morning. Officials say it is 35 […] The article FIRE SITUATION WORSENS: Fire West Of Boca Raton Now 11,000 Acres appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
County
Broward County, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fortune

DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Lightning Strikes#Weather#Sunrise
Toby Hazlewood

A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Governor Ron DeSantisHouse Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Click10.com

Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs found along coast of Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Within just five days, nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have been discovered along the coastline in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Border Patrol in Miami announced Thursday. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar confirmed that agents have responded to numerous drug wash-ups since the start...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wildfires that burned more than 26,000 acres in the Everglades have been contained

After wildfires burned more than 26,000 acres of land in the Everglades west of Sunrise and west of Boca Raton, the fires have been contained, a Florida Forest Service spokesman said. Three separate fires started from lightning strikes on Wednesday afternoon and spread within the Everglades in Broward and Palm Beach, creating billowing smoke in the western portions of the counties. Heavy ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy