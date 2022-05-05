Wildfires burning in the Everglades, carrying smoke and ash to Broward, Palm Beach counties

The view from U.S. 27 looking northeast toward Parkland at distant brushfires in the Everglades on Thursday. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Three wildfires caused smoke to drift from western parts of northern Broward County into eastern portions on Thursday, obscuring vision in some areas and affecting people with respiratory issues.

Late Thursday, the Florida Forest Service reported more than 9,000 total acres burning in the Everglades. The agency expected winds to die down into Friday morning, which could impact visibility. While traffic is not expected to be affected, the Florida Highway Patrol is patrolling periodically to ensure safety on the roadways.

Overnight, winds were expected to change direction, which could blow smoke to new areas Friday.

“Smoke activity is expected to blow closer to Sunrise and Sawgrass Expressway area, as well as portions of western and southwest Palm Beach County,” said David Rosenbaum, public information officer and mitigation specialist for the Everglades District of the Florida Forest Service.

“Those residents will likely see and smell smoke [Friday] morning, barring some other major change,” he said.

No homes or business are in danger.

Rain seems unlikely to help douse the fires until the weekend. The forecast called for a 15% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, according to Robert Garcia, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service, but most of it was expected in inland areas away from the wildfires.

“One of the things we are expecting is for the potential of another round of showers and thunderstorms,” Garcia said. “Obviously, if some of them develop and produce meaningful rainfall over the fires it may help lessen them or even out them out.

“However, on the flip side if you don’t get those storms there, and you end up getting lightning nearby, it could cause other issues with dry areas.”

Friday’s forecast has a 15% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday afternoon is more favorable for rain that could dampen the wildfires.

“We’re looking at 40% to 45% for the rain chances,” Garcia said, “so hopefully there a better chance of wetting rain that could help douse it a little bit.”

Each of the fires — the 2 Bravo, 2 Alpha and L39 — were caused by lightning strikes during Wednesday’s evening storms, and each was about 5% contained as of midday Thursday, said Rosenbaum. By Thursday evening, 2 Alpha and L39 were contained up to about 20%, Rosenbaum said.

“Earlier [Thursday] morning some residents of western parts of Broward and Palm Beach county did experience some light smoke and faint odor of smoke as well as some light ash,” Rosenbaum said.

The fires aren’t being actively fought because they’re hard to access due to their remote locations. The Florida Forest Service is monitoring the fires from the ground and air, and working with the Florida Highway Patrol to make sure highways are safe from fire and smoke, Rosenbaum said.

The fire that seemed to cause the biggest problem Thursday morning was 2 Bravo, a 900-acre fire west of the Sawgrass Expressway and northwest of Markham Park in Conservation Area 2B.

Rosenbaum said 800-900 acres is a relatively small fire in its current location in western Broward County.

“There’s so much acreage out there that some of these fires can grow to 10,000 or 20,000 acres,” he said. “It really depends on the wind and how much winds carry the fire into these unburned areas.”

The 2 Alpha fire is burning in the southern portion of western Palm Beach County. That fire grew from 1,056 acres midday Thursday to about 2,000 acres Thursday evening and is causing smoke and ash to be blown into Boca Raton.

There is also an L39 fire that’s burning in Palm Beach County, west of levee 39. That blaze grew from 5,300 acres to about 6,300 acres over several hours on Thursday, according to Rosenbaum.

Dry conditions have made parts of South Florida ripe for fire danger for more than a week. South Florida’s rainy season is generally regarded to begin May 15.

But Rosenbaum said lightning-generated wildfires remain a threat “until the thunderstorm activity generates enough moisture the fires don’t even have a chance to ignite because you get so much rain it’s very hard to get a fire. But it’ll still take a couple of weeks before that can happen.”

Staff writer Austen Erblat contributed to this report.

Chris Perkins can be reached at chperkins@sunsentinel.com .