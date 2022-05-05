ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals — Plus the Best Deals Happening Right Now

By Jonathan Knoder
 3 days ago

Table of Contents

Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for consumers. There are literally millions of deals to be had on an abundance of products. And best of all, you can save big dollars on your favorite tech products including the best laptops . That’s right, you can save possibly hundreds of dollars this Prime Day on the laptop you’ve been eyeing for a while now, thanks to some of the best Prime Day laptop deals.

Before we get to the Prime Day laptop deals, our SPY team has already been on the lookout for the top Amazon deals to save you some loot — because you shouldn’t have to wait for a couple of days a year to save coin on tech. That being said, Prime Day is the big one — the Superbowl of Amazon deals — and you can score some serious deals on laptops as Amazon makes room for the newest batch of inventory. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Prime Day laptop deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ

Prime day is back to its regularly expected programming, baby! Prime Day will most likely take place in mid-July, during a 48-hour selling spree extravaganza. While the official dates haven’t dropped yet, if prior years are any indication (if you exclude the whacky two-year pandemic Prime Day scheduling) it’s a good bet that Prime Day will begin either on July 11th or the 18th.

Even under the pandemic circumstances last year, Prime Day offered over 1 million deals, which ultimately led to huge savings for you on your favorite brands and items. This year, we’ve got our eyes on the best laptop Prime Day deals. With new models hitting the shelves, it’s time for Amazon to make room in the warehouses, which means it’s the right time for you to score a screaming deal on a laptop, courtesy of Amazon.

Should You Buy a Laptop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, 100% you should buy a laptop on Prime Day, especially considering you can get the lowest prices on premium laptops like Apple MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1 that don’t often go on sale. You can also score yourself a ChromeBook for dirt cheap — we saw a few below $250, but more on that in the following sections. Quick recap — if you like saving money on your favorite tech, especially laptops, then you’ll want to buy one on Prime Day.

When Will Prime Day Laptop Deals Begin?

The sweet spot is the middle of July. We’re anticipating either July 11th or July 18th. You might recall that Prime Day was moved up to June last year, but that was due more to supply issues and not wanting to go toe-to-toe with the Olympics. We’ve also seen Prime Day in October, which again, was more Pandemic weirdness. Even though Amazon doesn’t generally announce the official dates till close to the event, keep your eye out for those dates in July.

What Happened During Last Year’s Prime Day Laptop Deals?

What’s great about Amazon Prime Day is the company doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel from year to year, which makes it easier for tech nerds like us, and consumers like you, the gain a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Prime Day two-day save-a-thon. Here are a few of the Prime Day laptop deals that were available last year:

  • Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip for $949 (Original Price $999)
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 for $2,37.23
  • Apple MacBook Pro with M1 for $1,199 (Original Price $1,299)
  • Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop for $1,269 (Original Price $1,365.99)
  • Acer Spin 5 for $877.99 (Original Price $1,099.99)

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Some of the laptops below are already on sale, so if you can’t resist, you can score a few bucks off today. But if you have Yoda-like patience, wait for Prime Day you must, to score the best deals on the laptops below:

Apple MacBook Air

One of the most sought-after laptops for its rare combination of portability and processing power, the Apple MacBook Air is our pick for the best small laptop as well as one you should keep your eye on come Prime Day. Equipped with the M1 chip that is lightning fast and battery life that lasts all day, it’s a great pick for your daily driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTiOx_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Apple MacBook Air $949.00 (orig. $999.00) 5% OFF

Samsung Chromebook 4

An affordable ChromeBook that may even find steeper discounts during Prime Day, this Chromebook has a 1080p screen and a keyboard that is comfortable to type on. You can choose to go with the 4GB of RAM or up the ante with 6GB and 64GB of storage if you choose. If the sale is anything like last year’s Prime Day, you can get this Chromebook on the cheap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pRYv_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Samsung Chromebook 4 $269.99 (orig. $349.99) 23% OFF

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

An already affordable laptop with plenty of storage at 128GB and connectivity featuring one USB 3.1, two USB 2.0 and an HDMI port, this laptop is one to look for come Prime Day 2022. It also has a big 15.6-inch 1080p screen that’s great for getting work done or just watching your favorite shows while you’re traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaGEs_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop $339.14 (orig. $369.99) 8% OFF

Apple MacBook Pro M1

If the MacBook Air is enticing, but you want a bit more power, consider the Apple MacBook Pro M1 come Prime Day. It is a little heavier, but still boasts all-day battery life and the M1 chip for fast and powerful processing power. We do think the Air is the better of the two, but if you’re looking for something to carry a heavy media editing load, you should consider the Pro M1.


Buy: Apple MacBook Pro M1 $1,299.99

LG Gram 17-Inch

Right now you can get the LG Gram for 18% off the original price on Amazon, and we’re looking for that discount to get even better during Prime Day laptop deals. This laptop is a rare combination of size and weight. Yes, it’s a 17-inch screen, but it weighs less than three pounds. We don’t know what kind of laptop voodoo it took to create this slim beast, but we know that you’ll want to try and snatch one on Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMWLw_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: LG Gram 17-Inch $1,405.00

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 can go toe-to-toe with the MacBook, which is exactly why you want to save a few bucks by scoring one on Prime Day. It comes in a handful of configurations with 8GB of RAM and anywhere from 128GB to 2TB of storage. It’s one of the best PCs available so keep your eyes peeled come July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCx5H_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Dell XPS 13 $989.00

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop

Right now you can save 30% on this laptop through Amazon, which makes us even more excited for the potential Prime Day price drop. This laptop has all the goodies too — a touch screen, a digital pen that’s included and a flexible design so you can use the laptop in tent mode, like a tablet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074Ndr_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop $599.99 (orig. $849.99) 29% OFF

HP Envy x360 15

Work the way you prefer with the HP Envy X360 15. The foldable laptop can be a standard laptop, tablet or even stand on its own in tent mode. The large 15.6-inch 1080p display provides plenty of real estate for both work and your entertainment. You can also configure this to be a daily driver or a processing super machine depending on how much storage and RAM you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOW9o_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: HP Envy x360 15 $739.00

Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop

If you don’t want to wait for the Prime Day laptop deals, you can get the Acer Spin 5 for 20% off right now at Amazon, but we recommend exercising patience to see what deals may come. This convertible laptop can swing and pivot to adjust to the way that you like to work. It even comes with a stylus to help you work smarter. Throw in the extensive connectivity and processing power and it’s definitely one you want to keep your eye on come Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDxcu_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop $866.00

Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops aren’t cheap, so you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the Prime Day laptop deals, especially on laptops like this Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop. Right now, you can score 10% off, or you can wait to see what bigger deals arrive in July. As it stands, this thing is a processing beast with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The QHD screen will also make your gaming visuals jump off the screen. It’s just the type of laptop that’s worth waiting for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFYWw_0fTx3kMa00


Buy: Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop $1,952.99

