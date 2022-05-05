ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

ISO: Tell us who you think has the best pancakes in the Valley

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

From the Slate Belt to Quakertown and all points in between, we want to know where to get the Valley’s best pancakes.

We want to know about all the truly delicious pancakes — whether they are traditional perfection or modern and twisted. Tell us about your favorite topped pancakes as well as vegan and/or gluten-free. (Because everyone has the right to have tasty pancakes).

Email: Jennifer Sheehan at jsheehan@mcall.com . Include your name, hometown, favorite places to get pancakes, what kind you get and why you like them so much. We’ll be sorting through the responses for a future story.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

We have the scoop on a popular ice cream shop partnering with a golf club

A popular local ice cream shop is hoping its newest venture is a hole in one. Batch — a hand-crafted, small-batch ice cream shop with locations in Allentown and Quakertown ― will open a “scoop shop” at the Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Wescosville. The shop will open to customers on May 13, according to a social media post. Batch, owned by Richard Pongracz, is one of the original vendors in the ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Quakertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: A Bensalem Lesson in ‘Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover’

From the curbside, 1121 Park Avenue, Bensalem, looks like a cute little cottage, perhaps something seen on a side street in a Jersey Shore or Cape Cod resort town. But closer inspection — possible from just taking a few sidesteps into the driveway — reveals a huge footprint of a home, thanks to a 2017 renovation. The work has resulted in a five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, three-car garage, salt-water-swimming-pool-in-the-yard opportunity.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy