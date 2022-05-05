ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: How is Elon Musk funding his $44 bln offer to buy Twitter

May 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has won the backing of some of the world's wealthiest investors for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N).

From Oracle Corp's (ORCL.N) co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors have now thrown their weight behind the offer. read more

Here's how the deal stacks up:

** Musk increased his financing commitment to $27.25 billion, from $21 billion - including the new $7.14 billion funding announced on Thursday

** The margin loan from Morgan Stanley tied to his Tesla (TSLA.O) stock stands at $6.25 billion, down from $12.5 billion announced on April 21

** Musk has secured commitments from banks for $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter shares

Reuters Graphics

Following is a list of investors who have together promised about $7 billion in funding, according to a filing on Thursday:

Reporting by Akash Sriram, Sweta Singh, Nivedita Balu and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

