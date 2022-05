Before Hollywood fully fell in love with comic books, they were more likely to create their own superheroes to appear in movies than adapt an existing one to the big screen. The ’80s and ’90s introduced characters like RoboCop, Meteor Man, the Toxic Avenger, Blankman, and, of course, Darkman, Sam Raimi’s brilliant creation about a scientist (played by a very young Liam Neeson) who invents an experimental fake skin but then gets his face mangled in a horrific lab fire set by mobsters. Naturally, he uses his artificial skin to create masks he can use to disguise himself as anyone he meets and gets his revenge on the people who ruined his life as Darkman.

