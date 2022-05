Microbes, plants, animals, and entire ecosystems all play individual roles in the natural world, which is a complex system of interlocking parts. Systems biology approaches the study of living organisms holistically. It investigates how various living organisms interact at various scales. Every human being, for example, is a system. Our organs, tissues, cells, and the molecules they are made of, as well as bacteria and other organisms that live on our skin and in our digestive system, are all part of the system.

