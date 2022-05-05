ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Three arrested in Orange for theft, damage to baseball fields

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE - Detectives with the Orange Police department arrested 41-year-old Justin Mark Drake, 30-year-old Alexis Samantha Wilson, and 29-year-old Joshua Lee Hickman for theft and damage at the City of Orange Baseball Fields. According to OPD, the theft occurred in the early morning hours of April 15,...

kfdm.com

