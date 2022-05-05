Spring Load Limits lifted

LAKEHURST – Residents came out to question this year’s municipal spending plan which was unanimously approved during a recent council meeting. Normally, the Borough Council has a public audience of one person but the subject of this year’s budget drew nine more people who inquired about various aspects of it. They received answers primarily from Lakehurst’s Chief Financial Officer Wayne Sibilia.
What started as a potential emergency call wound up being a routine landing at Aberdeen Regional Airport Friday night. Rich Krokel, Aberdeen transportation director, said the pilot of a private plane with two passengers in it called the airport and said he was not getting an indication that his landing gear had deployed. That was just before 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning Saturday evening for Brown County, including Aberdeen. The warning, which lasted about 15 minutes until 8:45 p.m., was made after rotation was spotted via radar by the weather service as severe storms continue to roll through the area, the warning stated.
