Thibodaux, LA

Family of woman killed in Lafourche Parish crash says Thibodaux Police are to blame

By Anna McAllister
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — Emily Ledet had a renewed sense of purpose in life when she found out she was going to become a mom, but what was supposed to be a celebratory time for Ledet and her family has turned into tragedy.

“You can’t deal with it, it’s just everyday you cry, you ask for forgiveness for what you didn’t do,” said Wayne Ledet, Emily’s dad.

Ledet was riding in the backseat of a car traveling east on Louisiana Highway 3185 in Thibodaux Sunday evening when police say a car driven by Mark Dyer Jr. sped through a stop sign on Ridgefield Road, T-boning the car Ledet was in .

The crash killed Ledet and her son Khalil was delivered by emergency C-section. In a press release, Louisiana State Police said impairment was suspected of both drivers in the crash.

Ledet’s family attorney — who is also her sister — is adamant the crash was caused by Thibodaux Police chasing the other car.

“We have camera footage, that police can very well get on their own volition, showing that within nine seconds of the intersection crash the police were right there with them,” said Macy Ledet, Emily’s sister and family attorney.

However, the Thibodaux Police Department tells us there wasn’t a pursuit involved or anywhere near the crash, but Ledet says many witnesses say otherwise.

“We’ve had firefighters who have come forward and said this is not the truth, we heard it live,” said Ledet.

Ledet was paralyzed in a car crash two years ago. Now, her family is burying her younger sister.

“If you could imagine the copious amount of grief that my father is feeling in this moment, that one daughter was chosen, and the other one was not, we need answers,” said Ledet.

Baby Khalil remains in critical condition. We reached out to Louisiana State Police about the fatal crash, they said they are investigating all circumstances and collecting evidence. LSP says if a vehicle pursuit did occur, it is still under investigation, and they’re asking any witnesses to come forward.

