Things to do in Southwest Florida this Weekend

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!

Two Exhibits – The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts opening receptions for two exhibits from 6-10 p.m. during Art Walk. The city of Fort Myers Public Art Committee presents its Biennial Individual Artist Grant Recipients show in the Grand Atrium. The group show “Embracing Stillness” is on display in the Capital Gallery. The exhibits are open for viewing through May 26. 2301 First St., Fort Myers. 239-333-1933 or www.sbdac.com.

Release Party – Nice Guys Pizza celebrate the release of “Never Relax,” the first EP from SWFL thrash punk band Except You, at 7 p.m. The show features performances by Except You, Taking Meds (NYC), and Roxx Revolt and the Velvets. $5 in advance; $8 at the door. 1404 Cape Coral Pkwy. E., Cape Coral. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.

Spring Fair – The Fair at Fenway South runs through May 8 at JetBlue Park. The event features thrill and amusement rides, a Kiddieland, entertainment, fair food, vendors, games of skill and more. Hours are 5-10 p.m. on Thursdays; 5-11 p.m. on Fridays; 3-11 p.m. on Saturdays; and 3-10 p.m. on Sundays. $10, with family packs and online deals available. 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers. www.fairatfenway.com.

At The Ranch – Chris Cagle performs at 9 p.m. at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $36.74. 2158 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-985-9839 or www.theranchfortmyers.com.

