ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matt Hardy Says Ricky Morton Credits 'Tag Team Apocalypto' Appearance For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Hardy recalls last-minute changes for the Tag Team Apocalypto and a WWE Hall of Famer’s gratitude for being included in the event. Tag Team Apocalypto overtook a full episode of IMPACT Wrestling in late 2016, during the peak of House Hardy and the Broken Universe. This match included several cameos...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Why is Roman Reigns no longer defending his titles?

As we know, at WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar, and this allowed him to graduate at the same time as WWE Champion and Universal Champion (he had already held this second belt for more than a year and a half). What surprised some, however, is that since then...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Morton
Person
Hornswoggle
Person
Ryback
Person
Matt Hardy
Financial World

Jim Cornette: "The Undertaker will never return to the ring"

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself. The Gravedigger had a legendary career, having been able to transcend wrestling. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, the Gravedigger's last match will remain the one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Within...
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hall Of Fame#Combat#The Tag Team Apocalypto#House#Scaffold Match#The Rock N Roll Express
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestler Recently Learned She’s Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana is making some in-roads into the world of professional wrestling. Jenni Santana says she only recently confirmed that the former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is her father. “I only found out a few years ago that he is my...
WWE
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and the Usos Have Final Clash with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

WWE SmackDown capped off tonight's action with a face-off between RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and The Bloodline ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre will face The Usos and Roman Reigns at the big event, and tonight they had one more chance to get some shots in before their Backlash match-up. RK-Bro was out to the ring first, followed by McIntyre, and he had jokes, as he picked up a microphone and started to say Reigns' trademark line "Acknowledge Me", and Riddle started off an acknowledge-fest.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Several AEW Stars Reportedly Interested In Joining WWE

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of wrestlers part ways with WWE and join AEW, but it seems that we could see some talents jumping from AEW to WWE in the future. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that previously there were AEW talents who were making...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has banned a new word

Over the years, decades and especially in the last period, since the federation became a listed company, WWE has created a sort of black list, in which it has inserted various terms, words and definitions, which absolutely cannot be mentioned in front of the cameras of the company, with words like "belt", "blood" and "Diva", which have now become obsolete from the vocabulary of the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Impressed With Released Superstar

You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and this week fans saw the debut of W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. Morrissey competed in a singles match on Wednesday night as he turned out to be the mystery opponent MJF set up for Wardlow.
WWE
The Spun

A Former WWE Star Might Never Wrestle Again

From 2012 to 2020, Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his stage name Bray Wyatt, was one of WWE's biggest stars. But less than one year after his release from the company, his days as a wrestler appear to be over. According to WrestlingNews.co, a friend of Wyatt has said that...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

9K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy