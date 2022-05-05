Donnie Edwin “Duck” Cooper, 48

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill. U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a...
RICEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Meigs County High is mourning the loss of one of their graduating seniors who was killed in an auto wreck on Thursday. It happened on County road 100 in McMinn County around five in the morning. Troopers say the young woman was driving an F-150...
TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Polk County man has been charged with killing his father and then dumping the body near Tellico Plains. The body was found in a wooded area off of Old Furnace Road in the mountains off of the Cherohala Skyway on Sunday. An autopsy...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have released information on yesterday’s shooting on East Brainerd Road. It happened in the 7700 block near Jenkins Road and the Food City around 1 PM. The 16 year old victim said he was walking down the road when he was shot. Police...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga native and country superstar Kane Brown will perform in front of thousands of fans at Finley Stadium Saturday. May 6 will now be known as "Kane Brown Day" in Hamilton County. Mayor Jim Coppinger and Mayor Tim Kelley put out a post on social media...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Matt Stanley from Alexandria, Tenn. sacked the second-largest bag of the tournament (22-2) on the final day for a huge, come-from-behind win, in the Toyota Series bass tournament on Chickamauga Lake. Stanley had a 3-day total of 51-11, winning $60,000. Catching 12 pounds on Day 1, then 16 pounds on Day 2, Stanley improved his weights each day, and ultimately beat out second-place Kevin Meunier by nearly 2 pounds to top the 255-boat field.
