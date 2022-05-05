Donnie Edwin “Duck” Cooper, 48

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Matt Stanley from Alexandria, Tenn. sacked the second-largest bag of the tournament (22-2) on the final day for a huge, come-from-behind win, in the Toyota Series bass tournament on Chickamauga Lake. Stanley had a 3-day total of 51-11, winning $60,000. Catching 12 pounds on Day 1, then 16 pounds on Day 2, Stanley improved his weights each day, and ultimately beat out second-place Kevin Meunier by nearly 2 pounds to top the 255-boat field.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO